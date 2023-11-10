MOAR UK DATA
- Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) $GBP Actual: 0.0% 🔴 Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.5%
- Industrial Production (YoY) (Sep) $GBP Actual: 1.5% 🟢 Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.5%
- Manufacturing Production (MoM) (Sep) $GBP Actual: 0.1% 🔴 Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.7%
- Business Investment (QoQ) (Q3) $GBP Actual: -4.2% 🔴 Expected: -3.5% Previous: 4.1%
- Business Investment (YoY) (Q3) $GBP Actual: 2.8% Previous: 9.2%
- Construction Output (YoY) (Sep) $GBP Actual: 2.8% 🟢 Expected: 2.7% Previous: 1.8%