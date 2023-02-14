Prior 28k; revised to 47k

December ILO unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.7% expected

Prior 3.7%

December employment change 74k vs 40k expected

Prior 27k

December average weekly earnings +5.9% vs +6.2% 3m/y expected

Prior +6.4%; revised to +6.5%

December average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.7% vs +6.5% 3m/y expected

Prior +6.4%; revised to +6.5%

The number of payrolled employees in the UK continues to rise, this time by 0.3% or a rise of 102,000 persons compared to December last year. The jobless rate also continues to keep steady, holding 0.2% below pre-pandemic levels. But real earnings continue to be a bit of a problem though, with total pay seen down 3.1% in terms of annual growth/decline.

