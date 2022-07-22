  • Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.8%
  • Retail sales -5.8% vs -5.3% y/y expected
  • Prior -4.7%
  • Retail sales ex fuel +0.4% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.7%; revised to -1.0%
  • Retail sales ex fuel -5.9% vs -6.3% y/y expected
  • Prior -5.7%

Retail sales volumes declined yet again in June but less than expected with the details showing that non-store retailing saw sales volumes fall by 3.7%, automotive fuel sales volumes declining by 4.3% and non-food stores sales volumes dropping by 0.7% on the month. This was offset by a rise in food sales volumes by 3.1% with retailers noting that increased sales were due to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Despite the negative trend, retail sales are still 2.2% above the pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020 levels but are down on an annual basis as noted by the figures above.

/ GBP 