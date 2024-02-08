The UK labour market has unwound tightness, with the latest data on wage growth ebbing to its lowest growth rate in nearly three years.

KPMG/ Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) monthly survey of permanent staff salaries

came in at 55.8 in January, its lowest reading since March 2021

from 56.5 in December

pre-pandemic average was 56.7

(readings above 50 show growth)

gauge of permanent staff placements also eased in January

REC commentary:

"Pay has normalised, inflation is dropping and the hiring market has been cooling for a year now"

The REC is calling on the Bank of England to begin easing policy.