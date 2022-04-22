  • Prior -0.3%
  • Retail sales +0.9% vs +2.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +7.0%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) -1.1% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.7%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) -0.6% vs +0.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +4.6%

Those are some poor numbers as the cost-of-living crisis that is deepening in the UK is likely weighing on consumption activity. The biggest contributor to the drop in retail sales comes from non-store retailing in which sales volumes fell by 7.9% over the month. That said, overall retail sales volumes were still seen 20.3% above their pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020.

Looking at the details further, food store sales volumes fell by 1.1% in March while automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 3.8%.

UK retail 03-2022

 Inflation  much?