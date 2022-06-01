UK PMI

The reading is unchanged from the initial estimate, reaffirming that UK manufacturing growth hit a 16-month low in May. Of note, output growth declined to its weakest since October last year with the performance of the consumer goods industry especially weak, as production fell for the first time in 15 months. Besides that, input cost and output price  inflation  remain elevated - only easing slightly from the April highs. S&P Global notes that:

“The rate of expansion in UK manufacturing output eased to a seven-month low in May as companies face a barrage of headwinds. Factories are reporting a slowdown in domestic demand, falling exports, shortages of inputs and staff, rising cost pressures and heightened concern about the outlook given geopolitical uncertainties. The consumer goods sector was especially hard hit, as household demand slumped in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis. With both input costs and selling prices rising at rates close to April's peaks, the surveys suggest that there is no sign of the inflationary surge abating any time soon. Manufacturers continue to report issues getting the right materials, at the right time for the right price, and energy prices remain a major concern.

“Forward-looking indicators from the survey suggest that a further slowdown may be in the offing. Business optimism dipped to a 17-month low and weaker demand growth led to surplus production, meaning warehouse stock levels are rising. Any reversal of this stock-building trend could reinforce the drag of other headwinds and add to downside risks to the outlook.”