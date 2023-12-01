Prior 44.8

The revision higher reflects easing downturns in output and new orders on the month. However, similar to the euro area, employment conditions are seen weakening further for UK's manufacturing sector in November. S&P Global notes that:

“Although the downturn in production eased sharply in November, the latest PMI report brings little festive cheer when the finer details are considered. With new order inflows and exports continuing to fall sharply, and clients destocking, a sustained meaningful growth revival still looks elusive. Manufacturers are preparing for tough times ahead, with their continued caution leading to cutbacks in staffing, inventories and purchasing.

“The underlying sector dynamics further highlight how this combination of high uncertainty and low confidence is impacting performance. The latest scaling back of production was mainly driven by weak business-to-business and capital spending, as output and new orders contracted in both the intermediate and investment goods sectors. In contrast, activity posted a solid uptick at consumer-facing manufacturers.”