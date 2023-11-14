Prior -11k; revised to 32k

September ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.3% expected

Prior 4.2%

September employment change -207k vs -198k expected

Prior -82k

September average weekly earnings +7.9% vs +7.4% 3m/y expected

Prior +8.1%; revised to +8.2%

September average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +7.7% vs +7.7% 3m/y expected

Prior +7.8%; revised to +7.9%

The good news here is that UK labour market conditions are seen holding up in this latest snapshot, although there are some caveats to the data as noted here. The jobless rate remains steady while wages data continue to run strong and the latter will keep the BOE on their toes in possibly needing to tighten further down the road.