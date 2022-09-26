- Have seen positive reaction from business groups to fiscal statement
- Finance minister will come forward with medium-term fiscal plan in the coming months
- Do not know when the next conversation between BOE and Kwarteng will be
When asked about any plans to change measures set out in the "mini budget", the spokesperson responded with a 'no'. I guess the ball is over in the BOE's court now then. With intervention via FX reserves not a sound option, it seems like the central bank can only intervene through raising interest rates substantially - that is if they see fit to step into the market.