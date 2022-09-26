Have seen positive reaction from business groups to fiscal statement

Finance minister will come forward with medium-term fiscal plan in the coming months

Do not know when the next conversation between BOE and Kwarteng will be

When asked about any plans to change measures set out in the "mini budget", the spokesperson responded with a 'no'. I guess the ball is over in the BOE's court now then. With intervention via FX reserves not a sound option, it seems like the central bank can only intervene through raising interest rates substantially - that is if they see fit to step into the market.