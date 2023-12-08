Inflation expectations for the year ahead seen at 3.3% (previously 3.6% in August)

Inflation expectations for 5 years' time seen at 3.2% (previously 2.9%)

Median estimate of the current rate of inflation seen at 7.5% (previously 8.6%)

40% of respondents thought interest rates should 'go down' (unchanged)

11% of respondents thought interest rates should 'go up' (previously 13%)

There are some interesting tidbits in the survey, with the first being that respondents are not seeing inflation coming back down to 2% in the long-term. Meanwhile, the other is that the public is still viewing inflation to be much higher than what the CPI report is suggesting as seen here.