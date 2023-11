The British Retail Consortium data for annual shop price inflation dropped to 4.3% in the 12 months to November

from +5.2% in October

weakest since June 2022

thee sixth month in a row that the pace of price growth weakened

BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson:

is a risk that the fall in inflation could stall or go into reverse because of rising business rates - a property-based tax - plus new regulations and a jump in the minimum wage

Info via Reuters