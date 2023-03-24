UK S&P PMI Flash:

Services PMI Flash: 52.8 (Forecast 53, Previous 53.5)

Mfg PMI Flash: 48.0 (Forecast 49.7, Previous 49.3)

Composite PMI Flash: 52.2 (Forecast 52.7, Previous 53.1)

March data pointed to a sustained increase in UK private sector output, largely reflecting a strong performance by the service economy. New business received by service sector companies rose at the sharpest pace for 12 months, although staff shortages acted as a constraint on growth. Manufacturing production dipped in March and was once again held back by subdued order books.

Full Report