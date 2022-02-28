  • To prohibit any UK natural, legal persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR
  • To prevent CBR from deploying its foreign reserves in ways that undermine the impact of sanctions
  • The scope of restrictions also covers the Russian national wealth fund and Russian ministry of finance
If anything else, these moves will serve to largely destabilise the ruble. As for general macroeconomic implications, there shouldn't be much besides some matters of inconvenience. No doubt that Russia is a notable name when it comes to sovereign funds but the actions above are largely to target the reserves of the Russian central bank so as to hinder their ability to support the ruble amid SWIFT sanctions.

