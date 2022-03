UK Times says:

President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, The Times has learnt.

Two different outfits have been sent to kill the Ukrainian president — mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces. Both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

I'd already seen this news earlier in the week, is the Times repeating it or just a little late? Link here, gated.