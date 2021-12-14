That will include South Africa as well as the other ten southern African countries on the list. That being Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Local media is reporting that Whitehall officials are going to meet imminently and scrap the red list by tomorrow with ministers accepting that the spread of omicron across the country means restrictions are "pointless".

Earlier in the day, UK deputy PM Raab said that there is "no plan" for further restrictions for now. That's a bit of politicking as the government has received quite the backlash over the past week or so.