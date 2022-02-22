Ukraine president says Ukraine's international borders will remain as they are no matter Russian statements

  • says actions of the Russian federation are a violation of the integrity and sovereignty of the territory Ukraine
  • we are prepared to anything for a long time
  • this can mean a full withdrawal of the Russian federation from their Minsk agreements
  • says it destroys peaceful efforts and existing negotiation formats
  • Russian federation legalises its own troops, which have actually been in Donbass since 2014
  • says we want peace

more to come

Zelensky

Meanwhile Reuters reports citing witnesses:

  • Unusually large columns of military vehicles and hardware are moving through Donetsk, largest city of self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine

   eur 