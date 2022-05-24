Ofgem CEO, Jonathan Brearly, says he will be writing to UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, today to inform him on the price cap change. Adding that "the price changes are genuinely a once in a generation event not seen since the 1970s". Just a reminder that the energy price cap was £1,277 in October last year. That's quite a staggering rise.

This just adds to more woes for UK households as the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen. There will be many that won't be able to afford this when the change is officially implemented.