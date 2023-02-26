Dominic Raab was speaking in an interview on UK TV, BBC.

Raab is UK Deputy Prime MInister and Lord Chancellor (Sec State Justice).

Said that "great progress" has been made in negotiations with the European Union.

"We're on the cusp, we've made great progress, we're not there yet ...

"I think it would mark a paradigm shift first and foremost for the communities in Northern Ireland, but I think it would be a significant achievement."

--

The background to this, in case you've been on holiday for many, many years is that the UK wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol. This current agreement is with the EU, it sees certain goods checked when entering from the rest of the UK.

--

The market will view this as a GBP tailwind if Raab can bring it about.