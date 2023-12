Prelim was 69.4

Prior was 61.3

Current conditions 73.3 vs 74.0 prelim

Expectations 67.4 vs 66.4 prelim

1 year inflation 3.1% vs 3.1% prelim -- lowest since March 2021

5-10 year inflation 2.9% vs 2.8% prelim

I don't have much use for this survey but the Fed watches the inflation readings. The headline confirms the earlier jump, which was a rise that erased all the declines in the previous four months.