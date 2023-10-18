UN Sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile and drone program have just now expired (7pm ET, 12am GMT).

Iran can now legally buy an ICBM from China or sell missiles/drones to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia.

Russia has already said it need no longer obey U.N. Security Council restrictions on giving missile technology to ally Iran.

"Supplies to and from Iran of products falling under the Missile Technology Control Regime no longer require prior approval by the U.N. Security Council," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The EU has said it planned to join the US in retaining sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile programme after the U.N. sanctions expire.