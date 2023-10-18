UN Sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile and drone program have just now expired (7pm ET, 12am GMT).
Iran can now legally buy an ICBM from China or sell missiles/drones to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia.
Russia has already said it need no longer obey U.N. Security Council restrictions on giving missile technology to ally Iran.
- "Supplies to and from Iran of products falling under the Missile Technology Control Regime no longer require prior approval by the U.N. Security Council," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The EU has said it planned to join the US in retaining sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile programme after the U.N. sanctions expire.