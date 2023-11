UK economy fails to grow in third quarter: ONS

British economic output failed to grow in the July-to-September period, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

GDP (QoQ) (Q3) $GBP Actual: 0.0% 🟢 Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.2%

GDP (YoY) (Q3) $GBP Actual: 0.6% 🟢 Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.6%

GDP (YoY) (Sep) $GBP Actual: 1.3% 🟢 Expected: 1.0% Previous: 0.5%

Official Release