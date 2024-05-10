The University of Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for:
- Consumer sentiment 76.0 versus 77.2 last month
- Forward-looking expectations expected at 75.0 versus 76.0 last month.
- Current conditions came in at 79 last month.
- One year inflation expectations last month came in at 3.2%
- five year inflation expectations came in at 3.0%
The one year inflation expectations has been tilting board to the upside of late with the cycle low at 2.9%.