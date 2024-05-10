The University of Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for:

Consumer sentiment 76.0 versus 77.2 last month

Forward-looking expectations expected at 75.0 versus 76.0 last month.

Current conditions came in at 79 last month.

One year inflation expectations last month came in at 3.2%

five year inflation expectations came in at 3.0%

The one year inflation expectations has been tilting board to the upside of late with the cycle low at 2.9%.