The University of Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for:

  • Consumer sentiment 76.0 versus 77.2 last month
  • Forward-looking expectations expected at 75.0 versus 76.0 last month.
  • Current conditions came in at 79 last month.
  • One year inflation expectations last month came in at 3.2%
  • five year inflation expectations came in at 3.0%

The one year inflation expectations has been tilting board to the upside of late with the cycle low at 2.9%.

USD
1 year inflation expectations has been wandering higher