The University of Michigan sentiment index will be released at the top of the hour:

  • sentiment index expected at 61.4 versus 62.8 last month
  • expectations index expected a 58.8 versus 59.4 last month
  • current condition 66.0 versus 60.2 last month

The  inflation  readings last month came in with the one year at 4.9% while the five year was at 3.0%.

The report last month did not take into consideration the Russian invasion on Ukraine nor the spike higher in crude oil prices. Will be interested to see the impact on consumer sentiment from those events. However a larger than expected decline would not be all that surprising.