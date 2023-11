Yesterday, US 10-year yields touched 4.70% and looked like they were thinking about widening the top of the recent range. Now they're just one basis point away from the range bottom.

US 10s are down 15 bps to 4.48%, just above last week's low of 4.473%.

US 10s daily

I'll be curious to see if the bond market wants to push further ahead of tomorrow's retail sales data.