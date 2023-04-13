Freddie Mac is reporting its 30 year mortgage rate for the week of April 13 at 6.27%. That is one basis point lower than last week's 6.28%. A year ago the 30 year mortgage was at 5.0%. Mortgage rates have decreased for the fifth consecutive month.
The 15 year mortgage averaged 5.54% which was lower than last week's 5.64%. One year ago the 15 year mortgage rate was at 4.17%.
The mortgage rates are focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.