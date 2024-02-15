The Biden administration will shorten the "gag period" that has prevented officials from publicly discussing economic data as soon as its released.

From Monday, the Biden administration will wait just 30 minutes before commenting on economic indicators such as inflation and jobs data.

For over 40 years the period has been one hour. The administration says that the lengthy waiting period is no longer relevant when information and analysis online moves much more quickly than it did in the 1970s and 1980s.

The move has bipartisan support.

Info comes via US politics site, Axios.