Advanced goods trade balance

Prior month $-87.84 billion revised to $88.8 billion in June

Advanced goods trade balance for July 2023 -$91.2B versus -$90.0 billion estimate

Exports $164.8B versus $162.4 billion last month. Up $2.4 billion from June

Imports $256.0B versus $251.3 billion last month. Up $4.7 billion from June

The good news is both imports and exports both rose on the month. The not-so-good news is that the deficit widened from last month.