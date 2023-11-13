The US and South Korea have issued a joint statement saying that they strongly condemn North Korea's missile launches as well as its attempt to launch a space vehicle. The two countries also note that they are to discuss plans to include scenarios of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons in future joint drills. Adding to that, they will alongside Japan complete a joint exercise planning by the end of the year to start implementing said measures starting from next year.

To translate, it is all just more fluff and verbal warnings against North Korea. Nothing that we haven't seen or heard of from before really.