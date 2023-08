Job cuts are seen reaccelerating again after showing a first year-on-year decrease in July. And that further signals easing of labour market conditions with there being 557,057 job cuts already announced by US-based employers this year. That is a 210% increase from the 179,506 job cuts announced in the same period last year. And to put things into context, this is the 3rd highest year-to-date total since 2009.