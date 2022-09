Prior was +9.8%

PPI -0.1% m/m vs -0.1% expected

Prior m/m reading was -0.5%

Ex-food and energy +7.3% y/y vs +7.1% expected

Ex-food and energy +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected

The ex-food and energy numbers are disappointing. Inflation is flowing through the core right now and that's what has the market worried. These are close enough to expectations not to cause big ripples but bad enough to keep dip buyers at bay. The dollar is unmoved on the numbers.