Prior was +11.3%

PPI -0.5% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Prior m/m reading was +1.1%

Ex-food and energy +7.6% y/y vs +7.6% expected

Ex-food and energy +0.2% m/m vs +0.4% expected

This is the cherry-on-top after yesterday's CPI data. It adds to the belief that inflation has peaked. The question now is whether it will fall back to 2% at this time next year or 4%.

The US dollar is at the lows of the day after the data, breaking yesterday's lows on most fronts. USD/JPY is down 105 pips to 131.80.