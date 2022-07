Prior was +10.8% y/y

PPI +1.1% m/m vs +0.8% expected

Ex food and energy +8.2% y/y vs +8.1% expected

Ex food and energy +0.4% m/m vs +0.5% expected

Ex food, energy and trade +6.4% y/y vs +6.8% prior

This report tends to get less attention when it's released after CPI. That said, the market is having major worries about inflation and higher rates today and this won't help.