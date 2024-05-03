Some more detail from the April US jobs report:

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% versus 0.3% expected. Last month 0.3%

Average hourly earnings YoY 3.9% versus 4.0% expected. Last month 4.1%.

Average work week Hrs 34.3% versus 34.4 expected. Last month 34.4

The labor force participation rate for April 62.7% vs 62.7% last month

U6 (underemployment rate) 7.4% versus 7.3% last month.

Just prior to the release:

2-year yield 4.862%

10-year yield 4.546%

Dow implied +296 points

S&P index +18.80 points

NASDAQ index +112.96 point

The initial reaction 2-minutes after the release:

2-year yield 4.716%

10- year yield 4.460%

Dow implied 554 points

S&P index +54 points

NASDAQ index +259 points

Two cuts are fully priced for the end of the year (52 basis points) vs 42 basis points prior to the report.

The USD is lower:

EURUSD: as extended above its 200-day moving average to 1.07967 to an intraday high of 1.0811. The 50% of the move down from the March 2023 high comes in at 1.07906. That is now a close risk/support level.