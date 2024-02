Prior month -0.1%

Business inventories for December 0.4% versus 0.4% expected. highest since August 2022

Business inventories total $2,556.0B vs $2,46.8B last month

Retail inventories ex auto 0.4% versus -0.6% last month

Sales:

Adjusted combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers' shipments for December: $1,863.6 billion

Increase from November 2023: 0.4% (±0.2%)

Year-over-year increase from December 2022: 2.2% (±0.3%)

Inventory/sales ratio:

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of December was 1.37. The December 2022 ratio was 1.40.

Inventory/sales ratio remains steady

A rise in the inventories is a boost to fourth-quarter GDP