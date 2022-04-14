-
- US business inventories +1.5% versus +1.3% estimate
- prior month revised to +1.3% from 1.1%
- retail inventories increased +1.4%
- retail inventories prior month revised to +1.7% from +1.2%
- Sales not adjusted for price changes were up 1.0% from January 2022. Sales year on year are up 18.8% from February 2021
- the inventory to sales ratio was 1.26 in February. That is still below the 1.33 level in February 2021
The gain was the fifth straight month of inventory rise by over 1%.