US CEO's surveyd in the Business Roundtable are feeling a bit less optimistic this quarter but aren't yet signaling a recession.

The index fell 12 points in teh quarter but remains on par with the long-run average and above recessionary levels. Is that because the economy is ok? Or is that because virtually every CEO today has never seen an inflation-caused recession?

65% expect sales will increase, compared to 72% in Q2.

43% plan to increase capital spending vs 47% in Q2

More at Axios