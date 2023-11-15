Biden is set to welcome Xi Jinping and his team. There will be brief statements and pictures, then they will hold private meetings. The talks are expected to continue for 4 hours and we will get read-outs afterwards.

Biden:

Our meetings have always been candid, straightforward and useful

We can work together on artificial intel and climate

We have to ensure competition does not lead to conflict

Xi:

The global economy is recovering but remains sluggish

Protectionism is rising

China-US relationship is most-important bilateral relationship in the world

Planet earth is big enough for both countries to succeed, one county's success

"I'm still of the view that major country competition is not the prevailing trend of our times and cannot solve the problems of China, the United States or the world at large."

