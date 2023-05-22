The context for this is the ban China has slapped on the Us firm:

The US Commerce Department responding now, say it vehemently rejects China's limitations on Micron

  • says ban is unfounded in reality
  • says that alongside recent raids on other US companies, run counter to China's claims that it is opening its markets
  • will engage directly with China to resolve restrictions on Micron chip deliveries
  • will also engage with key allies and partners to ensure we are closely coordinated to address distortions of the memory chip market caused by China’s actions
