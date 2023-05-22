The context for this is the ban China has slapped on the Us firm:

The US Commerce Department responding now, say it vehemently rejects China's limitations on Micron

says ban is unfounded in reality

says that alongside recent raids on other US companies, run counter to China's claims that it is opening its markets

will engage directly with China to resolve restrictions on Micron chip deliveries

will also engage with key allies and partners to ensure we are closely coordinated to address distortions of the memory chip market caused by China’s actions

