Consumer confidence index dips modestly

US consumer confidence for April 2022:

Consumer confidence 107.3 versus 108.0

March revised to 107.6 versus 107.2 previously reported

Present situation index 152.6 versus revised 153.8 (was 153.0)

Expectations index 77.2 versus 76.7 (up from 76.6 previously reported)

Below are the trends in the present situation in the expectations index.

The present situation and expectations index

From Lyn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the conference Board:

"The Present Situation Index declined, but remains quite high, suggesting the economy continued to expand in early Q2. Expectations, while still weak, did not deteriorate further amid high prices, especially at the gas pump, and the war in Ukraine. Vacation intentions cooled but intentions to buy big-ticket items like automobiles and many appliances rose somewhat. Still, purchasing intentions are down overall from recent levels as interest rates have begun rising. Meanwhile, concerns about inflation retreated from an all-time high in March but remained elevated. Looking ahead, inflation and the war in Ukraine will continue to pose downside risks to confidence and may further curb consumer spending this year."