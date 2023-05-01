Construction spending for March 2023

Prior month -0.1% revised to -0.3%

US construction spending for March 2023 0.3% versus 0.1% expected

March 2023 construction spending: $1,834.7 billion, 0.3% above February, 3.8% above March 2022.

First three months of 2023: $403.3 billion, 4.3% above the same period in 2022.

Private construction spending: $1,435.1 billion, 0.3% above February. Residential construction: $827.7 billion, 0.2% below February. Nonresidential construction: $607.4 billion, 1.0% above February.

Public construction spending: $399.6 billion, 0.2% above February. Educational construction: $86.9 billion, 0.7% above February. Highway construction: $121.7 billion, 0.1% below February.



For the full report CLICK HERE

/Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term