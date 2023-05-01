- Prior month -0.1% revised to -0.3%
- US construction spending for March 2023 0.3% versus 0.1% expected
- March 2023 construction spending: $1,834.7 billion, 0.3% above February, 3.8% above March 2022.
- First three months of 2023: $403.3 billion, 4.3% above the same period in 2022.
- Private construction spending: $1,435.1 billion, 0.3% above February.
- Residential construction: $827.7 billion, 0.2% below February.
- Nonresidential construction: $607.4 billion, 1.0% above February.
- Public construction spending: $399.6 billion, 0.2% above February.
- Educational construction: $86.9 billion, 0.7% above February.
- Highway construction: $121.7 billion, 0.1% below February.
