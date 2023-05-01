Construction spending
Construction spending for March 2023
  • Prior month -0.1% revised to -0.3%
  • US construction spending for March 2023 0.3% versus 0.1% expected
  • March 2023 construction spending: $1,834.7 billion, 0.3% above February, 3.8% above March 2022.
  • First three months of 2023: $403.3 billion, 4.3% above the same period in 2022.
  • Private construction spending: $1,435.1 billion, 0.3% above February.
    • Residential construction: $827.7 billion, 0.2% below February.
    • Nonresidential construction: $607.4 billion, 1.0% above February.
  • Public construction spending: $399.6 billion, 0.2% above February.
    • Educational construction: $86.9 billion, 0.7% above February.
    • Highway construction: $121.7 billion, 0.1% below February.

