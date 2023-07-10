Consumer credit. The lowest level since November 2020

Total consumer credit in the US rose by $7.24 billion in May 2023, a figure considerably below market expectations of a $20.25 billion increase.

This was the smallest monthly gain in consumer credit since November 2020.

Revolving credit, typically credit cards, increased by 8.2%, which is a drop from the 13.8% increase in the previous month.

Non-revolving credit, generally auto and student loans, fell by 0.4%, following a downwardly revised 2% increase in the prior month.

A surprising number and congruent with the slowing consumer