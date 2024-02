US crude futures are settling at $78.54, down $0.33 or -0.42%.

The session I reached up to $79.62. The low price extended down to $77.78.

At the session high, the price extended above the high price for the year at $78.91. However, the break failed and the price rotated back down.

The 38.2% of the move down from the September 2023 high comes in at $78.15. The 100/200 hour MAs come in near converged at $77.70. Those levels will now be support for the pair, and a risk/bias defining level.