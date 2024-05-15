Crude oil futures are settling at $78.63. At up $0.61 or 0.80%.

The high price today reached $78.80. The low price was at $76.70. The low price traded to the lowest level since February 27 before bouncing higher. Technically the price is closing back above its 100-day moving average at $78.48. Despite moves above and below that moving average, momentum to the downside starts, but cannot be maintained.

Today, the inventory data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil. That helped to reverse the trend back to the upside. Below are the results:

Crude -2508K vs -543K exp

Gasoline -235K vs +537K exp

Distillates -45K vs +824K exp

Production 13.1mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Refinery utilization +1.9% vs +0.7% exp

Prices edged higher immediately after the numbers.

The private data late yesterday also showed a large crude oil drawdown. Gasoline inventory levels also declined.