US CPI
  • Highest since 1982
  • Prior was 6.2%
  • m/m CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.8%
  • Real weekly earnings +0.1% vs -0.2% prior (prior revised to -0.4%)
  • Full report

Core inflation:

  • Ex food and energy +5.5% vs +5.4% y/y expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +4.9%
  • Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% exp
  • Prior core m/m +0.5%

Some notable categories:

  • New vehicles +1.0% m/m
  • Used cars and trucks +3.5% m/m (and +37.3% y/y)
  • Apparel +1.7%
  • Shelter +0.4%
  • Gasoline -0.5%
  • Food +0.5%

There was a slight dip in used car prices in August and Sept but since then it's been, sequentially: +2.5%m, +2.5%, +3.5%.

Evidently, the market was particularly fearful ahead of this report and that's coming out now with the numbers generally in-line with estimates (though a touch higher). The dollar is softening right across the board.

.