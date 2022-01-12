- Highest since 1982
- Prior was 6.2%
- m/m CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% expected
- Prior m/m reading was +0.8%
- Real weekly earnings +0.1% vs -0.2% prior (prior revised to -0.4%)
Core inflation:
- Ex food and energy +5.5% vs +5.4% y/y expected
- Prior ex food and energy +4.9%
- Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% exp
- Prior core m/m +0.5%
Some notable categories:
- New vehicles +1.0% m/m
- Used cars and trucks +3.5% m/m (and +37.3% y/y)
- Apparel +1.7%
- Shelter +0.4%
- Gasoline -0.5%
- Food +0.5%
There was a slight dip in used car prices in August and Sept but since then it's been, sequentially: +2.5%m, +2.5%, +3.5%.
Evidently, the market was particularly fearful ahead of this report and that's coming out now with the numbers generally in-line with estimates (though a touch higher). The dollar is softening right across the board.
