Highest since 1982



Prior was 6.2%

m/m CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.8%

Real weekly earnings +0.1% vs -0.2% prior (prior revised to -0.4%)

Full report

Core inflation:

Ex food and energy +5.5% vs +5.4% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +4.9%

Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.5% exp

Prior core m/m +0.5%

Some notable categories:

New vehicles +1.0% m/m

Used cars and trucks +3.5% m/m (and +37.3% y/y)

Apparel +1.7%

Shelter +0.4%

Gasoline -0.5%

Food +0.5%

There was a slight dip in used car prices in August and Sept but since then it's been, sequentially: +2.5%m, +2.5%, +3.5%.

Evidently, the market was particularly fearful ahead of this report and that's coming out now with the numbers generally in-line with estimates (though a touch higher). The dollar is softening right across the board.

.