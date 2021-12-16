Philadelphia Fed index

Prior report came in stronger than expected at 39 vs 24 estimate

New orders 13.7 versus 47.4 last month

Employment 33.9 versus 27.2 last month

Average workweek 30.4 versus 30.6 last month

Prices paid 66.1 versus 80.0 last month

Prices received 50.4 versus 62.9 last month

Unfilled orders 11.4 versus 27.4 last month

Delivery times inventories 31.4 versus 35.7 last month

Future activity (6 month forward)

Gen. business activity index 28.5 verse 24.2 last month

New orders 24.2 versus 28.0 last month

Employment 56.6 versus 49.3 last month

Averege workweek 6.5 versus 9.7 last month

prices paid 53.8 versus 63.9 last month

prices received 54.9 versus 59.4 last month

unfilled orders -6 versus -0.8 last month

delivery times 6.8 versus -1.6 last month

From the Philadelphia Fed:

The November Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey suggest continued expansion for the region’s manufacturing sector. The indicators for current activity, shipments, and new orders all increased from last month. Additionally, the firms indicated overall increases in employment and more widespread increases in prices paid and received. The survey’s future indexes continue to suggest expected growth over the next six months. ◼