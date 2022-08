Commodity currencies and the pound just touched new lows on the day as the pain in equities worsens. The Nasdaq is down 3.2% and the S&P 500 down 2.6%.

Evidently, a lot of people were expecting a dovish Powell.

Like cable, AUD/USD has traced out a bearish outside day.

Monday is really light on the US economic calendar but it will pick up on Friday with non-farm payrolls.