The US dollar is at the best levels of the day as rising Treasury yields fuel demand. There's a uniform 5 bps move across the US curve with US 10s up to 4.23%. That's something of a rejection of the fall below 4.20% on Friday or perhaps it's some skepticism after yields fell on second-tier US data.

This week we get top-tier numbers including ISM services and non-farm payrolls.

USD/CAD is particularly strong at the start of North American trade as oil prices fall 36-cents despite OPEC+ extending production cuts through Q2 and Russia announcing even-deeper cuts.