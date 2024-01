AUDUSD 1 hour

The US dollar is pushing higher as the risk mood worsens. AUD/USD is at the lows of the day at 0.6649 and just above the lows of the year.

The euro and pound are at the lows of the day after initially bouncing in the aftermath of CPI.

Broad selling in equities is the driver with the S&P 500 down 0.6%. The bond market is sending mixed messages with US 2-year yields back near pre-CPI levels but 10-year yields beginning to creep higher again (though only up 1.3 bps on the day on 10s).