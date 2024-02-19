Why battle plans are being drawn for Rafah, battle lines are being drawn at the UN.

The US is fearful of losing support in the Middle East and appears to be trying to get Israel to back down on plans for an invasion in the south of the country, something that Netanyahu has resisted so far.

Reuters has obtained a draft UN security council resolution:

Says would underscore support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable

Says major ground offensive into Rafah would further harm civilians, potentially displace them into neighbouring countries

Says a major ground offensive into Rafah should not proceed under current circumstances

It's unclear if or when the draft resolution would be put to a vote.

Biden on Friday met with Netanhayu and pushed for a temporary ceasefire.

"I've had extensive conversations with the prime minister of Israel over the last several days, almost an hour each, and I've made the case, and I feel very strongly about it, that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The leak of this draft suggests Biden is trying to put further pressure on Israel.

In terms of the market, I'm not sure Rafah has any implications but you never know with the Middle East.