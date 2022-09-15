Empire manufacturing index rebounds

Prior month -31.3

Empire manufacturing index for September -1.5 vs. -13.0 estimate

new orders 3.7 vs. -29.6 last month

employment 9.7 vs. 7.4 last last month

average workweek -0.1 vs. -13.1 last month

prices paid 39.6 vs. 55.5 last month

prices received 23.6 vs. 32.7 last month

shipments 19.6 vs. -24.1 last month

unfilled order -7.5 vs. -12.7 last month

delivery time 1.9 vs. -0.9% last month

inventories 9.4 vs. 6.4 last month

Forward-looking 6 with ahead:

general business conditions 8.2 vs. 2.1 last month

new orders 10.7 vs. 14.0 last month

shipments 20.1 vs. 18.7 last month

unfilled orders -23.6 vs. -4.5 last month

prices paid 47.2 vs. 49.1 last month

prices received 39.6 vs. 43.6 last month

number of employees 18.1 vs. 30.0 last month

average workweek -7.5 vs. -10.9 last month

capital expenditures 17.9 vs. 12.7 last month

technology spending 13.2 vs. 10.0 last month

The Empire manufacturing index shows study manufacturing after the sharp contraction last month. Price indices moved notably lower pointing to a deceleration price increases. 30% of their respondents reported conditions had improved over the month. 32% reported that conditions had worsened. Shipments searched 44 points to 19.6 and back into positive territory. Unfilled orders came in at -7.5 indicating that unfilled orders Frank for the 4th consecutive month.

On prices the price paid index fell 16 points but still remains positive at 39.6. Nevertheless the index has fallen 39 points over the last 3 months indicative of a ongoing deceleration price increases. The prices received index at 23.6 was the lowest level since 2021.

Looking forward the future business conditions index rose 6.28.2. This is indicative of a little optimism about the 6 month outlook.

