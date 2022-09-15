- Prior month -31.3
- Empire manufacturing index for September -1.5 vs. -13.0 estimate
- new orders 3.7 vs. -29.6 last month
- employment 9.7 vs. 7.4 last last month
- average workweek -0.1 vs. -13.1 last month
- prices paid 39.6 vs. 55.5 last month
- prices received 23.6 vs. 32.7 last month
- shipments 19.6 vs. -24.1 last month
- unfilled order -7.5 vs. -12.7 last month
- delivery time 1.9 vs. -0.9% last month
- inventories 9.4 vs. 6.4 last month
Forward-looking 6 with ahead:
- general business conditions 8.2 vs. 2.1 last month
- new orders 10.7 vs. 14.0 last month
- shipments 20.1 vs. 18.7 last month
- unfilled orders -23.6 vs. -4.5 last month
- prices paid 47.2 vs. 49.1 last month
- prices received 39.6 vs. 43.6 last month
- number of employees 18.1 vs. 30.0 last month
- average workweek -7.5 vs. -10.9 last month
- capital expenditures 17.9 vs. 12.7 last month
- technology spending 13.2 vs. 10.0 last month
The Empire manufacturing index shows study manufacturing after the sharp contraction last month. Price indices moved notably lower pointing to a deceleration price increases. 30% of their respondents reported conditions had improved over the month. 32% reported that conditions had worsened. Shipments searched 44 points to 19.6 and back into positive territory. Unfilled orders came in at -7.5 indicating that unfilled orders Frank for the 4th consecutive month.
On prices the price paid index fell 16 points but still remains positive at 39.6. Nevertheless the index has fallen 39 points over the last 3 months indicative of a ongoing deceleration price increases. The prices received index at 23.6 was the lowest level since 2021.
Looking forward the future business conditions index rose 6.28.2. This is indicative of a little optimism about the 6 month outlook.
